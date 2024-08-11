Check out the numbers behind Team USA's historic run to an eighth straight women's basketball final. (1:01)

Welcome to the final day of the 2024 Olympics!

But before that, the United States men's water polo squad heads to the pool for its bronze medal match against Hungary.

Later on in the day, the U.S. women's volleyball team takes center stage, eager to defend its title in what promises to be a thrilling showdown against Italy.

The Olympic competition then is capped off with its final event: the women's basketball gold medal game. With a win over France, Team USA would become the first team in any sport to win eight consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Finally, the closing ceremony will bring the world's top athletes together to celebrate the competition, unity and perseverance that have shaped these Games.

Here's what to watch on Sunday at the Olympics.

Top events to watch

4:35 a.m. ET: Water polo (men's bronze medal match): USA vs. Hungary

10:00 a.m. ET: Volleyball (women's gold medal match): USA vs. Italy

9:30 a.m. ET: Basketball (women's gold medal game): France vs. USA

3:00 p.m. ET: Closing ceremony

A full list of the Aug. 11 schedule can be found here