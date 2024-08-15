Open Extended Reactions

Jordan Chiles said the decision to strip her of the bronze medal from the Paris Olympics floor exercise "feels unjust" while adding that she "will make every effort to ensure that justice is done."

In a lengthy post on social media, Chiles addressed the decision by a number of organizations -- the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the International Gymnastics Federation and the International Olympic Committee -- to overturn her coach's on-floor appeal that had initially elevated her to the podium.

"I have no words. This decisions feels unjust and comes as a significant blow not just to me but to everyone who has championed my journey," Chiles wrote. "To add to the heartbreak, the unprompted racially driven attacks on social media are wrong and extremely hurtful."

USA Gymnastics officials said Monday that the CAS won't reconsider its decision but is continuing efforts to let Chiles keep the medal.

The CAS had ruled that the appeal came 4 seconds beyond the one-minute time limit for scoring inquiries. FIG then said Saturday night that it would respect the court's decision and elevate Ana Barbosu of Romania to third, and IOC confirmed the ruling Sunday, announcing that it was reallocating the medal.

Although her hopes are dwindling after the court's decision, Chiles indicated she wasn't giving up the fight yet.

"I will approach this challenge as I have others -- and I will make every effort to ensure that justice is done," Chiles wrote. "I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.