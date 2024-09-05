Paralympics 2024 Medals Tally

Skip to main content
10h
ESPN staff
Duplantis runs 10.37 to beat Warholm in 100 clash
16h
U.S. Olympic rugby's Maher among DWTS cast
23h
Which Olympians have competed on 'Dancing with the Stars'?
1d
Keith Jenkins
Who is Ilona Maher, the U.S. Olympic women's rugby star?
1d
ESPN
Raygun breaks silence: Paris criticism 'alarming'
1d
Storey wins 18th gold, slams 'appalling' course
1d
ESPN
'Rest in peace': Simone Biles lays signature Yurchenko double pike move to rest
2d
Kalan Hooks
Turner conquers glandular fever to get 400m gold
2d
AAP
Double silvers in boccia as Steelers net gritty bronze
2d
AAP
Uganda runner Cheptegei set on fire by boyfriend
2d
Triathlon gold completes Parker's redemption
3d
AAP
Paralympian DQ'ed after forgetting phone in bag
3d
Reuters
Rowing gold one of 10 Aussie medals amid scandal
4d
Scottie Scheffler's golf career: Olympics, PGA Tour, more
4d
ESPN
'Boom': Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson strikes Turkish shooter's viral pose after goal
4d
Anthony Gharib
Pergolini defends backstroke gold at Paralympics
4d
Paralympic triathlon postponed due to Seine water
4d
South Korea's Park wins missing Paralympic gold
5d
Tunisian shot-putter wins 5th gold at Paralympics
6d
Tebogo wins in Rome after 2 medals at Olympics
6d
CEO Hinchey leaves USA Swimming after 7 years
7d
