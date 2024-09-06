Open Extended Reactions

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the wheelchair men's doubles title at the Paralympics on Friday. Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

Wheelchair tennis star Alfie Hewett won the first Paralympic gold medal of his trophy-laden career as he and partner Gordon Reid won the men's doubles competition on Friday.

The result means Hewett and Reid have now completed a career 'Golden Slam' of tennis titles -- all four major titles plus the Olympic or Paralympic title. They are the first men's wheelchair doubles team to ever achieve the feat.

The pair earned a comforable 6-2, 6-1 victory over Japan's Tokito Oda and Takuya Miki at Roland Garros on Friday, handing Hewett the first gold medal of his Paralympic career.

Reid's first Paralympic gold came in Rio 2016, where he defeated Hewett in the men's singles final.

Hewett is one of ParalympicsGB's most decorated and dominant athletes with over 30 Grand Slam titles to his name.