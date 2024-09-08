Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir finished fifth in the men's T54 marathon on the final day of the Paris 2024 Games and confirmed he will retire from representing Great Britain.
Weir, who finished in one hour, 33 minutes and 27 seconds and is not retiring from the sport and will continue to race in major marathons.
"I'm quite emotional as I know it's my last race for GB, this will be my last international," he told BBC Sport after finishing over five minutes behind gold medallist Marcel Hug of Switzerland.
"I'll still do the major marathons as I really enjoy them and I've got Berlin in two weeks.
"I knew before I came to Paris and I've been thinking about it all week. It's the decision I want to do. It's the right decision."
Weir made his Paralympic debut at Atlanta 1996 and went on to win six gold medals -- four of which came at London 2012.