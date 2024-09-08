Open Extended Reactions

David Weir has six Paralympic gold medals since 1996. Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir finished fifth in the men's T54 marathon on the final day of the Paris 2024 Games and confirmed he will retire from representing Great Britain.

Weir, who finished in one hour, 33 minutes and 27 seconds and is not retiring from the sport and will continue to race in major marathons.