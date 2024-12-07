Open Extended Reactions

Katy Marchant was taken to hospital after crashing into the crowd during the women's keirin event at the Lee Valley Velodrome on Saturday. ANP via Getty Images

Katy Marchant was taken to hospital after the British Olympic cycling champion and another rider crashed into the crowd at the Track Champions League in London on Saturday.

Marchant, who won gold as part of Team GB's women's sprint team at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and German cyclist Alessa-Catriona Pröpster crashed over the barrier and into the crowd during the first round of the women's keirin event at the Lee Valley Velodrome.

British Cycling said that two riders and four spectators received medical treatment following the incident.

"The event medics responded immediately, with one rider transferred to the hospital," the governing body, who later confirmed it was Marchant who had been taken to hospital, said in a statement.

"WBD Sports, British Cycling, Lee Valley VeloPark, and the Union Cycliste Internationale unanimously decided to suspend all further racing for the evening and want to extend their best wishes for a speedy recovery to both riders and all affected spectators. We also wish to thank the medical staff for their prompt response and ongoing support.

"We are working closely with all parties to review the incident before taking appropriate action. No further comments will be made at this time."

In a separate statement, British Cycling confirmed the remaining Track Champions League races had been cancelled.