The new Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is having its inaugural player draft on Jan. 29 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and Youtube). The league will feature four teams playing a 24-game season in a traditional format and will be in addition to the existing AU Pro Softball Championship Season, which launched in 2020 and is 30 games over five weeks in July and August.

Check out what you need to know about the new league and then come back on Jan. 29 to see who each team drafts and adds to its first AUSL roster.

What is AUSL?

Launching in 2025, the new Athletes Unlimited Softball League will complement the existing AU Pro Softball Championship Season, which will be renamed the AUSL All-Star Cup and will follow the conclusion of the AUSL season. The AUSL All-Star Cup will continue to use AU's scoring model to crown an individual champion.

The AUSL season will start in June and will feature four teams (Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts). The league will be going on tour to 6-8 cities in its first season and then in 2026 will move to a city-based format. ESPN will broadcast at least 18 games exclusively in 2025 (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU).

How are players being drafted onto teams?

The first player draft for the AUSL will be on January 29 in Nashville, Tenn. (8 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and AUSL Youtube page). Each team will draft 12 players from a pool of more than 80 available players. Former UCLA star Maya Brady (Tom Brady's niece) is one of the most recent players to sign with the league. The four remaining spots will be filled by free agents and incoming college players who are finishing their eligibility.

The Bandits won a lottery to pick No. 1 overall, to be followed by the Blaze, Talons and Volts. Following the first round, the first pick of each round will rotate among the four teams:

Round 1: Bandits, Blaze, Talons, Volts

Round 2: Blaze, Talons, Volts, Bandits

Round 3: Talons, Volts, Bandits, Blaze

Round 4: Volts, Bandits, Blaze, Talon

Who will be drafting for each team?

There will be four teams drafting on Wednesday night -- the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts. The four teams will be led by GMs with extensive and storied softball careers.

Jenny Dalton-Hill (Bandits)

Dana Sorensen (Blaze)

Lisa Fernandez (Talons)

Cat Osterman (Volts)

Here are the coaches for the first season:

Stacey Nuveman-Deniz (Bandits)

Alisa Goler (Blaze)

Howard Dobson (Talons)

Kelly Kretschman (Volts)

In addition to the coaches and general managers, former MLB Executive Kim Ng is a Senior Adviser. Softball legends Jennie Finch, Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley are advisers to the AUSL.

Players available to be drafted

Pitcher

Alana Vawter -- South Carolina

Aleshia Ocasio -- Florida

Allie Light -- SDSU

Brooke Yanez -- UCLA

Carley Hoover -- LSU

Chenise Delce -- Arkansas

Estelle Czech -- Texas

Georgina Corrick -- USF

Hope Trautwein -- Oklahoma

Keilani Ricketts -- Oklahoma

Lexi Kilfoyl -- Oklahoma State

Mariah Mazon -- Oregon State

Megan Faraimo -- UCLA

Montana Fouts -- Alabama

Odicci Alexander -- JMU

Payton Gottshall -- Tennessee

Rachel Garcia -- UCLA

Sarah Willis -- UCF

Taran Alvelo -- Washington

Taylor McQuillin -- Arizona

Catcher

Dejah Mulipola -- Arizona

Jordan Roberts -- Florida

Jordyn Rudd-Lee -- Northwestern

Julia Cottrill -- Texas A&M

Kelly Torres -- Duke

Mia Davidson -- Mississippi State

Ryan Henry -- Villanova

Sharlize Palacios -- UCLA

Taylor Edwards -- Nebraska

Middle Infielder

Ali Aguilar -- Washington

Anissa Urtez -- Utah

Aubrey Leach -- Tennessee

Billie Andrews -- Nebraska

Erin Coffel -- Kentucky

Hannah Flippen -- Utah

Josie Muffley -- Florida State

Sierra Romero -- Michigan

Sis Bates -- Washington

Skylar Wallace -- Florida

Sydney McKinney -- Wichita State

Sydney Romero -- Oklahoma

Tiare Jennings -- Oklahoma

Corner Infielder

Andrea Filler -- Northwestern

Ashley Prange -- Alabama

Baylee Klingler -- Washington

Daisy Munoz -- Cal State Fullerton

Delanie Wisz -- UCLA

Jessi Warren -- Florida State

Kelsey Stewart-Hunter -- Florida

Lillian Piper -- Ohio State

Nadia Taylor -- Texas

Tori Vidales -- Texas A&M

Outfielder

Aliyah Andrews -- LSU

Amanda Lorenz -- Florida

Bella Dayton -- Texas

Bubba Nickles -- UCLA

Caroline Jacobsen -- Clemson

Ciara Briggs -- LSU

Ciara Bryan -- Louisiana Lafayette

Erika Piancastelli -- McNeese

Jadelyn Allchin -- UCLA

Jenna Kean -- Louisiana Lafayette

Kalei Harding -- Florida State

Madison Huskey -- Washington

Megan Wiggins -- Georgia

McKenzie Clark -- Clemson

Morgan Debord -- Minnesota

Morgan Zerkle -- Marshall

Victoria Hayward -- Washington

Utility