The new Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) is having its inaugural player draft on Jan. 29 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and Youtube). The league will feature four teams playing a 24-game season in a traditional format and will be in addition to the existing AU Pro Softball Championship Season, which launched in 2020 and is 30 games over five weeks in July and August.
Check out what you need to know about the new league and then come back on Jan. 29 to see who each team drafts and adds to its first AUSL roster.
What is AUSL?
Launching in 2025, the new Athletes Unlimited Softball League will complement the existing AU Pro Softball Championship Season, which will be renamed the AUSL All-Star Cup and will follow the conclusion of the AUSL season. The AUSL All-Star Cup will continue to use AU's scoring model to crown an individual champion.
The AUSL season will start in June and will feature four teams (Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts). The league will be going on tour to 6-8 cities in its first season and then in 2026 will move to a city-based format. ESPN will broadcast at least 18 games exclusively in 2025 (ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU).
How are players being drafted onto teams?
The first player draft for the AUSL will be on January 29 in Nashville, Tenn. (8 p.m. ET, ESPN3 and AUSL Youtube page). Each team will draft 12 players from a pool of more than 80 available players. Former UCLA star Maya Brady (Tom Brady's niece) is one of the most recent players to sign with the league. The four remaining spots will be filled by free agents and incoming college players who are finishing their eligibility.
The Bandits won a lottery to pick No. 1 overall, to be followed by the Blaze, Talons and Volts. Following the first round, the first pick of each round will rotate among the four teams:
Round 1: Bandits, Blaze, Talons, Volts
Round 2: Blaze, Talons, Volts, Bandits
Round 3: Talons, Volts, Bandits, Blaze
Round 4: Volts, Bandits, Blaze, Talon
Who will be drafting for each team?
There will be four teams drafting on Wednesday night -- the Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts. The four teams will be led by GMs with extensive and storied softball careers.
Jenny Dalton-Hill (Bandits)
Dana Sorensen (Blaze)
Lisa Fernandez (Talons)
Cat Osterman (Volts)
Here are the coaches for the first season:
Stacey Nuveman-Deniz (Bandits)
Alisa Goler (Blaze)
Howard Dobson (Talons)
Kelly Kretschman (Volts)
In addition to the coaches and general managers, former MLB Executive Kim Ng is a Senior Adviser. Softball legends Jennie Finch, Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley are advisers to the AUSL.
Players available to be drafted
Pitcher
Alana Vawter -- South Carolina
Aleshia Ocasio -- Florida
Allie Light -- SDSU
Brooke Yanez -- UCLA
Carley Hoover -- LSU
Chenise Delce -- Arkansas
Estelle Czech -- Texas
Georgina Corrick -- USF
Hope Trautwein -- Oklahoma
Keilani Ricketts -- Oklahoma
Lexi Kilfoyl -- Oklahoma State
Mariah Mazon -- Oregon State
Megan Faraimo -- UCLA
Montana Fouts -- Alabama
Odicci Alexander -- JMU
Payton Gottshall -- Tennessee
Rachel Garcia -- UCLA
Sarah Willis -- UCF
Taran Alvelo -- Washington
Taylor McQuillin -- Arizona
Catcher
Dejah Mulipola -- Arizona
Jordan Roberts -- Florida
Jordyn Rudd-Lee -- Northwestern
Julia Cottrill -- Texas A&M
Kelly Torres -- Duke
Mia Davidson -- Mississippi State
Ryan Henry -- Villanova
Sharlize Palacios -- UCLA
Taylor Edwards -- Nebraska
Middle Infielder
Ali Aguilar -- Washington
Anissa Urtez -- Utah
Aubrey Leach -- Tennessee
Billie Andrews -- Nebraska
Erin Coffel -- Kentucky
Hannah Flippen -- Utah
Josie Muffley -- Florida State
Sierra Romero -- Michigan
Sis Bates -- Washington
Skylar Wallace -- Florida
Sydney McKinney -- Wichita State
Sydney Romero -- Oklahoma
Tiare Jennings -- Oklahoma
Corner Infielder
Andrea Filler -- Northwestern
Ashley Prange -- Alabama
Baylee Klingler -- Washington
Daisy Munoz -- Cal State Fullerton
Delanie Wisz -- UCLA
Jessi Warren -- Florida State
Kelsey Stewart-Hunter -- Florida
Lillian Piper -- Ohio State
Nadia Taylor -- Texas
Tori Vidales -- Texas A&M
Outfielder
Aliyah Andrews -- LSU
Amanda Lorenz -- Florida
Bella Dayton -- Texas
Bubba Nickles -- UCLA
Caroline Jacobsen -- Clemson
Ciara Briggs -- LSU
Ciara Bryan -- Louisiana Lafayette
Erika Piancastelli -- McNeese
Jadelyn Allchin -- UCLA
Jenna Kean -- Louisiana Lafayette
Kalei Harding -- Florida State
Madison Huskey -- Washington
Megan Wiggins -- Georgia
McKenzie Clark -- Clemson
Morgan Debord -- Minnesota
Morgan Zerkle -- Marshall
Victoria Hayward -- Washington
Utility
Ali Newland -- LSU
Allie Skaggs -- Arizona
Hayley Busby -- Oklahoma State
Karli Spaid -- Miami of Ohio
Kayla Kowalik -- Kentucky
Makena Brocki -- SDSU
Maya Brady -- UCLA
Pal Egan -- Florida
Sahvanna Jaquish -- LSU
Samantha Show -- Oklahoma State
Sara Fessler -- Youngstown State
Suzy Brookshire -- Long Beach State
Valerie Cagle -- Clemson