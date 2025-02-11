Open Extended Reactions

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- Equestrian rider Eric Lamaze, an Olympic champion in 2008, has been banned from the sport until 2031 after a second four-year doping suspension was imposed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The court's judges ordered the Canadian star to serve the latest ban for evading a doping control in the Netherlands in 2021, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) said in a statement Monday.

That ban will not start until the expiry in September 2027 of a previous four-year ban ordered in the case by the FEI.

"While CAS proceedings were ongoing, Mr. Lamaze submitted forged medical documents, which led to a four-year ineligibility period," the equestrian governing body said.

Lamaze won individual gold and team silver in jumping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and individual bronze at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He is a three-time Olympian who missed competing at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and 2000 Sydney Olympics in fallout from positive tests for cocaine.

In 2022, Equestrian Canada named him technical adviser and head of national jumping teams.

Now aged 56, Lamaze will be 63 when his current bans expire.

The FEI said Lamaze also was fined 15,000 Swiss francs ($16,500) and ordered to pay 12,000 Swiss francs ($13,000) toward the governing body's legal costs plus the costs of the arbitration case.