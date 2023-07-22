LONG POND, Pa. -- Kyle Busch passed Shane Heim on the last lap to win the Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway on Saturday for his record 229th career victory across the three major NASCAR series.

It marked the 100th career win for Kyle Busch Motorsports, and his 64th win in the Trucks Series.

"We needed this 100th win to get it over with," Busch said. "It's a monumental day. It's a century mark of being able to win 100 races. We're just a small team. We found a home here in the Trucks."

Busch, in his first season driving for Richard Childress Motorsports in the Cup Series, also has a plan to capture the only series title that has eluded him -- and it involves his 8-year-old son Brexton, who has already won races in various disciplines around the country.

The 38-year-old Busch, who was the second-tier Xfinity Series champ in 2009, has mapped out a succession plan, which he shared this week on the "Cars & Culture with Jason Stein" podcast.

Kyle's plan goes like this: Brexton is allowed at age 15, per NASCAR rules, to run Trucks races at tracks 1 1/2 miles and shorter and at road courses. Busch & Son would share a ride for KBM until Brexton turns 18 and can race the full slate.

He'd split the Trucks ride at KBM once Brexton turns 16 and Busch would retire by 50.

"It's kind of been an idea of mine, but it's not necessarily why KBM is still going," Busch said at Pocono. "We obviously give back to the sport doing that and (with) all the drivers that have kind of come through there over the years. We'd like to continue to give back ... as I get closer to hanging it up, and then obviously turning it over to Brex."

Brexton was 5 when he began his racing career in 2020. He competed in the Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway, a 1/6-mile dirt track in Salisbury, North Carolina, and Mountain Creek Speedway, a 1/6-mile dirt track in Catawba, North Carolina. Just a month into his career, Brexton recorded his first win at Mountain Creek.

Kyle Busch founded his KBM Trucks team in 2010 and has won championships with drivers Erik Jones (2015) and Christopher Bell (2017).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.