The owner of the Chevrolet that was damaged during the Indianapolis 500 by the flying tire that came off Kyle Kirkwood's car is set to get a new vehicle, according to an Indianapolis Motor Speedway spokesperson.

The spokesperson told the Indianapolis Star on Wednesday that Penske Entertainment, which owns the IMS track and the IndyCar Series, would give Robin Matthews, a race fan from Indianapolis, a new car.

In the closing laps of Sunday's race, Kirkwood's car launched off the back of Felix Rosenqvist's after Rosenqvist hit the wall between Turns 1 and 2. Kirkwood's car flipped, and his tire went soaring over the fence and the corner of a grandstand where many fans were watching the race before landing in the parking lot, where it crushed the Chevrolet.

IndyCar owner Roger Penske said he is certain series officials will investigate what led to the wheel coming loose. The tires are supposed to stay attached via tethers, an innovation made in the aftermath of the deaths of fans during races in the 1990s.

Matthews' car, which she calls "Snowball," had to be towed because of the damage caused from the crash. Matthews was treated with a chance to kiss the yard of bricks, and IMS president J. Douglas Boles gave her a ride home.

"I didn't see it come down," Matthews told the Star. "I came down, and they said, 'Robin, it's your car!' I thought, 'No.' I thought somebody was pranking me. It's a car. It's fine."

IndyCar said one person was struck by other debris from the crash but was checked and released from the infield care center. No other injuries were reported.

