TORONTO -- Colton Herta took the IndyCar pole position Saturday on the Exhibition Place street course, turning a lap at 59.5431 seconds

Trying to win for the first time this season, the Andretti Global driver will start alongside Andretti teammate Kyle Kirkwood on Sunday. Kirwood had a lap at 59.6375. Meyer Shank's Felix Rosenqvist was third at 59.8252.

Points leader Álex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing will start 18th after being penalized for interference during the first qualifying segment.

"I do not agree, but it is what it is," Palou said. "It doesn't help for sure. As long as we have a fast car with me tomorrow, it's frustrating, but it is what it is."

Defending champion Christian Lundgaard and four-time champion Scott Dixon failed to get out of the first round of qualifying.

The race will be the first street event for the hybrid powertrains introduced two weeks ago at Mid-Ohio.