A bull broke free during warm-ups for a Super League match in Perpignan, France, on Friday, causing Catalans Dragons and St Helens players to run for cover at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

In videos posted on social media, the bull could be seen dragging a man for several metres before charging around the pitch as players attempted to get out of the way, with some jumping over advertising hoardings and into the crowd.

The bull eventually slowed down, allowing handlers to regain control, and no injuries resulted from the incident, British media reported.

In a statement before the match, Catalans said three bulls and two cows would take a lap of honour on the pitch during the warm-up as part of a programme to "honour local livestock."

The event was organised in partnership with local meat-processing plant Guasch Viandes, owned by Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch.