Australia's back three stocks have been bolstered yet again with Brumbies fullback Tom Wright putting pen to paper and re-signing with Australian rugby until the end of 2025.

Wright is just one of the latest developing Wallabies players to ink a new deal with wing Mark Nawaqanitawase and centre Hunter Paisami extending their contracts last week as well as veteran halfback Nic White a week earlier.

There were fears Wright's contract negotiations had fallen over after Rugby Australia announced the signing of young NRL star Joseph Suali'I on a mega deal that would see him an estimated $1.6million a season, forcing Wright's agent to hit out at the sporting body.

"We're sitting here waiting to get a deal done after the World Cup," Rawlings told News Corp. "This is the current Wallaby fullback yet they're talking about all the NRL players and million-dollar offers.

"What about looking after your own. Loyalty works both ways. Look at the sacrifices the players have made in rugby. They all took a 50 percent pay cut during Covid and didn't get it paid back like the league guys did."

It's understood Wright rejected several big money overseas deals to remain in Australia with the 25-year-old putting together his most impressive season to date and almost certainly cementing his place at this year's World Cup.

Tom Wright of Australia scores a try as Italy's Pierre Bruno tries to push him into touch. Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

Making his debut for the Wallabies against the All Blacks in 2020, Wright has always been impressive but his game had been riddled with errors, but after a huge season for the Brumbies he's managed to rid himself of his inexperienced errors and prove himself as one of Australia's best fullbacks.

Taking part in Eddie Jones's first Wallabies camp in March Wright had clearly caught the eye of the returning Wallabies coach.

"Tom has the ability to be the world's best fullback," Jones said following his re-signing.

"That's the challenge for him, how much more can he find?"

His two-year deal is a big win for RA as they prepare to bring the British & Irish Lions down under in 2025.

Meanwhile, Aussie sevens gun Darcy Lancaster has become the latest sevens player to sign a deal with a Super Rugby side with the Melbourne Rebels capturing the signature of the impressive speedster.

Lancaster will join the club on a two-year deal but will still be available for next year's Olympics in France.

It's another big win for the code with several NRL clubs circling the 20-year-old who's had a breakout season on the World Series circuit.