Folau booed as Eddie's Baa Baas beat World XV

Eddie Jones made a triumphant return to Twickenham as the Barbarians defeated a World XV 48-42 in a match when controversial former Wallabies fullback Israel Folau was booed repeatedly by fans not happy with his selection in the exhibition match.

Selected on the wing right wing by World XV coach Steve Hansen, Folau had several nice touches including one outrageous offload that led to a first-half try, but it did little to appease those fans intent on making sure he knew he wasn't welcome. Folau also crossed for a try of his own, the winger chasing through a kick from World XV fly-half Adam Hastings.

The Rugby Football Union flew the Pride flag in response to Folau's selection -- the veteran outside back was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 following repeated anti-gay social media posts -- while Hansen later again defended Folau's inclusion having already gone into bat for the 34-year-old pre match.

"We don't necessarily have to agree with each other on our opinions but you are entitled to have one," Hansen said.

"You can't be punished for the rest of your life for having an opinion that most of us disagree with.

"I've always believed that you can't help somebody change by leaving them on the outside."

Jones meanwhile relished his return to Twickenham after his sacking as England coach last December, though he won't have enjoyed the sight of Samu Kerevi trudging up the tunnel early in the first half.

Israel Folau was booed at Twickenham but it didn't stop him from scoring tries nor helping to set them up David Rogers/Getty Images

Kerevi had only recently returned to action in Japanese League One with Suntory Sungoliath, the powerhouse centre playing his club's final two games of the season after a nine-month stint on the sidelines with a knee injury. It is unknown whether the injury that forced Kerevi off at Twickenham was serious, but he did not return and both Jones and the Wallabies will be hoping for a positive report.

The news was better for Quade Cooper however, the veteran fly-half enjoying a solid hit-out for the Barbarians before he was replaced by Aaron Cruden in the second half. The highlight of Cooper's performance was a sublime chip kick that sat up perfectly for Tevita Li to score after an impressive start from the World XV.

Semi Radradra and Sbu Nkosi were particularly impressive for Hansen's side, while Wales great Alun Wyn Jones missed the opportunity to sign off his grand international career in style when he pushed the game's final conversion wide; the miss drawing laughter both on the field and in the stands.

Wallabies coach Jones, meanwhile, will return home to continue his preparations for the World Cup, with the Australia boss set to name his squad for the Rugby Championship in mid to late June.

Eddie Jones cut a relaxed and happy figure at Twickenham on Sunday David Rogers/Getty Images

But Sunday's game was one where he could enjoy the lighter moments, the coach spotted in raucous laughter on the sideline alongside his Barbarians players as fulltime approached, which was a far cry from how his seven-year England tenure ended in December.

"It was fantastic to be back. It brought back good memories," Jones said.

"As a coach you rarely get to leave on your own terms but I spent seven years here, the longest I've ever coach a team, so I loved every minute of being back. The sun was shining so no overcoat or scarf, fantastic."