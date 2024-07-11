The ESPN Scrum Reset discuss Liam Wright's shock promotion to the Wallabies captaincy and his performance against Wales, and whether he could keep the role? (3:46)

Finlay Christie will start at scrumhalf in place of TJ Perenara and Cortez Ratima looks set to make his All Blacks debut off the bench in the only changes to the New Zealand matchday squad to face England in the second test at Eden Park on Saturday.

Perenara, playing his first test since 2022, injured his leg in New Zealand's 16-15 win over the tourists in Dunedin last weekend and was ruled out of the Auckland match, forcing the change.

Dynamic halfback Ratima, 23, forced his way into the reckoning for the All Blacks squad with an outstanding season for the Waikato Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific.

"Finlay has worked hard and earned his place in the starting side and it will be a proud day for Cortez and his (family). He's a talented young man who is ready for test footy," coach Scott Robertson said in a news release.

Damian McKenzie retained the number 10 shirt with Stephen Perofeta at fullback and former world player of the year Beauden Barrett, who recently returned from a spell in Japan, again named among the replacements.

Cortez Ratima passes during a New Zealand All Blacks training session Phil Walter/Getty Images

Samipeni Finau kept his spot at openside flanker in an unchanged back row along with openside Dalton Papali'i and the reigning world player of the year, number eight Ardie Savea.

New Zealand are unbeaten at Eden Park since 1994 with 48 wins and two draws in 50 tests.

"We can feel New Zealand's support here in Auckland and we will hear it at a sold-out Eden Park," Robertson added.

"It's a very special venue to the All Blacks, and we're going there on Saturday to win the series against England."

All Blacks: Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele'a, Damian McKenzie, Finlay Christie, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Samipeni Finau, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Luke Jacobson, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Beauden Barrett