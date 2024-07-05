Open Extended Reactions

Was that the best weekend of international rugby since the World Cup quarterfinals?

From Ireland's series-levelling win in Durban, to Beauden Barrett's second-half masterclass in Auckland, and even the gripping Australia-Wales clash, there was plenty to enjoy across the second weekend of international action.

Unfortunately, that means there is just one further slate of games to come. While the blockbuster clashes are done for this Test window, it will be good to see some of the developing nations get the chance on the big stage.

Read on for all the line-ups and key team news as it comes to hand, plus our match previews and the odds.

Friday, July 19

New Zealand vs. Fiji, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, United States, 7:30pm [12:30pm AEST Sat, 3:30am BST]

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Sevu Reece, Billy Proctor, Anton Leinert-Brown, Claeb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Cortez Ratmia, Ardia Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrett Fletcher Newell, Asafo Aumua, Tamaiti Williams. Replacements: George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Wallace Sititi, Noah Hotham, Jordie Barrett, Emoni Narawa.

Fiji:

Team news:

Prediction:

Saturday, July 20

Australia vs. Georgia, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 3:45pm [6:45am BST]

Australia: Tom Wright, Filipo Daugunu, Len Ikitau, Hunter Paisami, Darby Lancaster, Ben Donaldson, Tate McDermott, Harry Wilson, Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Angus Blythe, Nick Frost, Allan Alaalatoa, Billy Pollard, Isaa Kailea. Replacements: Josh Nasser, Alex Hodgman, Zane Nonggor, Tom Hooper, Jeremy Williams, Nic White, Noah Lolesio, Andrew Kellaway.

Georgia:

Team news:

Prediction:

South Africa vs. Portugal, Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein, 5:00pm [1:00am AEST, 4:00pm BST]

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Phepsi Buthelezi, RG Snyman, Salmaan Moerat, Thomas du Toit, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Replacements: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Venter, Elrigh Louw, Morne van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Quan Horn.

Portugal:

Team news: South Africa have made 14 changes to their starting XV for the one-off test with Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday, with seven players poised to make their international debut in the matchday 23 and a new captain in lock Salmaan Moerat.

The Springboks were always going to make wholesale changes for the first ever meeting with Portugal after a bruising shared home series with Ireland and the Rugby Championship to come next month.

Uncapped hooker Johan Grobbelaar, prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels and flanker Phepsi Buthelezi all start. Replacement hooker Andre-Hugo Venter, the son of former Springbok flanker Andre Venter, loose-forward Ruan Venter, scrumhalf Morne van den Berg and fullback Quan Horn are on the bench and could all debut.

Four players have been retained in the matchday squad that lost 25-24 to Ireland in Durban on Saturday, namely wing Kurt-Lee Arendse, locks RG Snyman and Moerat, and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Prediction:

Uruguay vs. Argentina, Estadio Domingo Burgueno, Maldonado, 4:00pm [5:00am Sun AEST, 8:00pm BST]

Uruguay:

Argentina:

Team news:

Prediction:

Chile vs. Scotland, Estadio Nacional, Santiago, 3:00pm [5:00am Sun AEST, 8:00pm BST]

Chile:

Scotland:

Team news:

Prediction:

Sunday, July 21

Japan vs. Italy, Sapporo Dome, Sapporo, 2:05pm [3:05pm AEST, 6:05am BST]

Japan:

Italy:

Team news:

Prediction:

