Ronnie O'Sullivan withdraws from Masters on medical grounds

Open Extended Reactions

Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the Masters on medical grounds. Wang Gang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Snooker star Ronnie O'Sullivan has withdrawn from the Masters at Alexandra Palace on medical grounds, bringing his quest for a record-extending ninth title to an end before it even started.

The prestigious tournament was due to start on Sunday with a high-profile contest between O'Sullivan, the defending champion, and two-time champion John Higgins.

However, "The Rocket" has pulled out of the draw on unspecified medical grounds, as per a statement released by the World Snooker Tour, and will be replaced by Neil Robertson.

O'Sullivan, 49, is widely regarded as the greatest snooker player of all time, having won seven world titles on top of his Masters crowns. He first won the Masters in 1995 as a 19-year-old.

This year's competition runs from Jan. 12th to 19th at the north London venue.