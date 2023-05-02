World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will be able to compete at the U.S. Open this year after the United States government said on Monday it will end its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers on May 11.

Djokovic, one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against COVID-19, missed the Grand Slam in 2022 due to his vaccine status.

"Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends," the White House said in a statement.

The 22-time Slam winner was unable to enter the country this year after unsuccessfully applying to the U.S. government for special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami earlier this year.

Djokovic missed last year's Australian Open and was deported from the country due to his vaccine status and has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a COVID shot.

Djokovic has won three of his 22 major titles at the U.S. Open. The hardcourt Grand Slam will be held from Aug. 28-Sept. 10 this year.