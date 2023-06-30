Carlos Alcaraz breaks down his thoughts heading into his first-ever final on grass against Alex de Minaur. (1:06)

Grass court season is officially back with the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 136th edition takes place July 3-16 at the All England Club in London.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is seeking an eighth men's singles Wimbledon title which would equal Roger Federer's record. He has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year, so a win would keep him on track for a calendar Grand Slam.

On the women's side, Elena Rybakina earned her first Grand Slam last year defeating Ons Jabeur. She will likely be challenged by Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and three-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek.

Here's everything you need to know.

How to watch Wimbledon

The 136th edition of Wimbledon begins on Monday, July 3. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Full Wimbledon coverage is available on ESPN and ESPN+, starting at 5 a.m. ET on Monday. Watch all of the action here.

Men's and women's brackets

Who will win it all on grass this year? Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Here's a look at the men's and women's brackets for Wimbledon.

Men's | Women's

The draw at Wimbledon

Whoever is matched up against Iga Swiatek will have their work cut out for them. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Here are all the big matchups after Friday's draw. Read more

What to watch for

Novak Djokovic is on the cusp of history. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic could set a record, but he's not the only big storyline to monitor at this year's tournament. Read more