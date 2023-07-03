Elina Svitolina defeats Venus Williams in straight sets in what could be the American player's last Wimbledon appearance. (0:49)

LONDON -- Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams lost in the first round of her 24th appearance at the All England Club on Monday.

Williams fell to the ground at Centre Court early on against Elina Svitolina, and her right knee was treated twice by a trainer, including getting taped up during a medical timeout after the second set.

The American kept playing but could not manage to overcome 2019 Wimbledon semifinalist Svitolina in a 6-4, 6-3 defeat at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.

Williams, 43, was the oldest player in this year's field and the fourth oldest to compete in the main draw at Wimbledon.

Svitolina was only 2 when Williams made her Wimbledon debut in 1997 and just 5 when Williams won the event for the first time.

Williams would go on to capture the titles at the All England Club in 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2008, too, along with a pair of US Open trophies in singles -- plus 14 in women's doubles with her younger sister, Serena, who retired after last season.

The older Williams also was the runner-up at Wimbledon four times, most recently during a resurgent 2017, a season in which she reached a total of two finals and another semifinal at majors.

Williams -- who announced her diagnosis with Sjögren's syndrome, an energy-sapping auto-immune disease that can cause joint pain, in 2011 -- has lost in the first round at 10 of her most recent 15 Grand Slam events.

There were some vintage moments on Monday. Serves at up to 117 mph. The big cuts on forehands and two-handed backhands that either produced clean winners or led to forced errors by Svitolina.

There also were 33 unforced errors, 18 more than Svitolina. Williams' total in that category included eight double-faults.

Still, the crowd certainly was appreciative of the persistence and effort Williams displayed on Monday, rising to salute her and shower her with applause when she left the court with a quick wave.