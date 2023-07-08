It wasn't easy, but top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz is moving on at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5 win over Nicolas Jarry.

The world No. 1 was frequently on the ropes against Jarry, but always managed to find another gear as he wrapped up the victory on Centre Court to set up a tantalizing encounter with either Alexander Zverev or Matteo Berrettini.

What had looked like being a routine outing for Alcaraz when he claimed the first set after a solitary break, quickly turned into something more troublesome as Jarry raced into a 4-1 lead in the second. Alcaraz rallied before dropping the second set in a tiebreaker, took care of business in the third and battled back again to close out the match in four sets -- wrapping up the match with two massive serves that were just too hot for Jarry to handle.

Alcaraz will now look to advance past the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time in his career.

Another player looking for a grass-court breakthrough is Russia's Daniil Medvedev.

A year after being banned from playing at Wimbledon following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Medvedev has been making up for lost time and he downed Hungary's Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the fourth round on Saturday.

"I really want to do well here. This is my worst grand slam in terms of results, even in Roland Garros I have managed to get into the quarters," the third seed told the Court One crowd, referring to clay which is considered to be his weakest surface.

"I have big motivation to change it so I hope I can show my best tennis and enjoy," added the 2021 US Open champion who also made it into the last 16 in his last appearance here two years ago.

This season Medvedev has been on fire on the ATP Tour, winning five titles, but the 27-year-old maverick has struggled to carry that form into the majors, falling early at both the Australian and French Opens.

American Christopher Eubanks was also a winner on Saturday, defeating Australia's Christopher O'Connell 7-6, 7-6, 7-6. The 27-year-old from Atlanta, who knocked off Britain's Cameron Norrie in the second round, is headed to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Tommy Paul didn't fare as well Saturday, as the American lost to Jiri Lehecka in five sets. Paul, seeded 16th at Wimbledon, reached the Australian Open semifinals earlier this year.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.