Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner and a former world No. 1, gave birth to a daughter in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the WTA announced. In January, Osaka, 25, and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, announced she was pregnant in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of a sonogram, Osaka wrote, "These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I've dedicated my life to. I realize that life is so short and I don't take any moments for granted, every day is a new blessing and adventure. ... One thing I'm looking forward to is for my kid to watch one of my matches and tell someone, 'That's my mom.'"

The post garnered congratulations from tennis players and celebrities around the world, including current world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur and Kate Hudson.

But not all the feedback she received was positive. In May, in response to messages she had received on social media since announcing her pregnancy, Osaka posted this to Twitter: "Btw to the people that are suddenly concerned about my career -- There are plenty of male athletes with kids that are significantly less accomplished, you might wanna worry about them instead. Thanks for the concern, might wanna redirect it to someone that needs it though."

In a response to her own tweet, she added, "Not trying to make this a male and female thing but let's be [fair]."

In her most recent Instagram post in June, Osaka confirmed she was expecting a daughter. Neither Osaka nor Cordae have posted about their daughter's arrival.

A winner of two US Open and two Australian Open titles, Osaka has not played a tournament since the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022. Earlier this year, she said she plans to return next year with an eye on the 2024 Olympics in Paris.