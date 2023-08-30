As always, the stars were out in force for the US Open.

And it wasn't just limited to sports notables, although Kevin Garnett, Lindsey Vonn, Maria Sharapova and Mike Tyson all showed up. Vera Wang and Anna Wintour represented the fashion world, Danny DeVito and Seal were there from the entertainment business, and even former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama made an appearance.

Here's a partial list of the celebrities in the crowd as the best tennis players in the world battled for a spot in history.

A contemplative Lindsey Vonn was at the opening night of the US Open. Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Kevin Garnett gave props to Frances Tiafoe after his Day One victory. Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Maria Sharapova was back at her old stomping grounds. Gotham/GC Images

Kiki and Mike Tyson at the US Open. Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Seal was there on the US Open's opening night. Jean Catuffe/GC Images

So anyway, Danny DeVito started clapping. Jean Catuffe/GC Images