As always, the stars were out in force for the US Open.
And it wasn't just limited to sports notables, although Kevin Garnett, Lindsey Vonn, Maria Sharapova and Mike Tyson all showed up. Vera Wang and Anna Wintour represented the fashion world, Danny DeVito and Seal were there from the entertainment business, and even former President and First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama made an appearance.
Here's a partial list of the celebrities in the crowd as the best tennis players in the world battled for a spot in history.