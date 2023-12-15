Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Jannik Sinner earned the ATP's Most Improved Player and Fans' Favorite awards on Friday, while Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi shared Coach of the Year honors for working with the 22-year-old Italian.

Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup championship since 1976, won his first Masters 1000 trophy and made it to the title match at the ATP Finals before losing to Novak Djokovic, while finishing the 2023 season at a career-best No. 4 in the rankings.

Djokovic finished at No. 1 for the eighth time, adding to his record, after winning three Grand Slam titles and making the final at the year's other major tournament.

Other ATP award winners include Jan-Lennard Struff for Comeback Player of the Year and 19-year-old Arthur Fils for Newcomer of the Year.

Carlos Alcaraz won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, and Felix Auger-Aliassime received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.