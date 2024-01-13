        <
          Aussies at AO Day 1: Sweeny, Kubler, Walton, O'Connell in action

          • ESPN
          Jan 13, 2024, 11:30 PM

          The 2024 Australian Open tennis tournament begins with an enthralling slate of games for four Australians who begin their campaign, with a total of 20 Aussies to compete at Melbourne Park over the next fortnight.

          Australians in action

          With results and recaps to come.

          John Cain Arena, second match
          Dane Sweeny (AUS) vs. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) [22]

          Kia Arena, first match
          Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) vs. Adam Walton (AUS)

          KIA Arena, fourth match not before 5:00pm
          Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) vs. Jason Kubler (AUS)

          Court 3, third match not before 3:30pm
          Chris O'Connell (AUS) vs. Cristian Garin (CHI)