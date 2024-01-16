Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE -- Amid blazing heat and blustery conditions Tuesday at the Australian Open, at least one player was enjoying the weather, as Norwegian Casper Ruud basked in the sunshine during a routine 6-1, 6-3, 6-1 win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

"It's minus 20 back home, so it's quite a change. It's much nicer to be in the warm summer weather," said the 11th-seeded Ruud, who lost in the second round in 2023.

"The body and tennis is feeling great," Ruud said. "Hopefully I can have a good run down here. It's been a couple years in a row where I wasn't able to play as well as I hoped here. Hopefully 2024 we can turn that around."

In other men's results, Denmark's Holger Rune needed four sets and more than 3 hours to get the job done against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka as the No. 8 seed wrapped up a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 victory.

Britain's Jack Draper struggled in the heat and had his blood pressure checked midway through his 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron, while compatriot and 19th seed Cameron Norrie defeated Juan Pablo Varillas 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 32 seed Jiri Lehecka, fresh off winning his first title at the Adelaide International, continued his strong form Down Under; a quarterfinalist last year, he cruised to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory over Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov, another early 2024 title winner following his Brisbane success, rallied from a set down to defeat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal earned his second Grand Slam main draw win with an upset victory over 31st-seeded Alexander Bublik, winning 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Men's second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz began his title bid later Tuesday. Alcaraz, last year's Wimbledon winner, played Richard Gasquet in the last match of the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.