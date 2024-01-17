No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur is upset by Mirra Andreeva in straight-sets during the second round of the Australian Open. (0:34)

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur and former top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki were eliminated from the Australian Open by two young Russian players in the second round Wednesday.

Jabeur, the runner-up at Wimbledon last year, made 24 unforced errors as she was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in 54 minutes.

"I was really nervous before the match because I'm really inspired by Ons and the way she plays," said Andreeva, who lost in the final of the junior event here last year. "Before I started on the WTA Tour, I always watched her matches and was always so inspired. Now I had the chance to play against her."

It is the second successive year that Jabeur has lost in the second round in Melbourne.

Andreeva, who was making her fourth appearance in the main draw of a Grand Slam event after debuting at last year's French Open, had the distinction of being the first player through to the third round at Melbourne Park this year.

Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, was beaten 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 by 20-year-old Maria Timofeeva, who is making her main draw Grand Slam singles debut this year.

Wozniacki, who had two children before returning to the WTA Tour last year after 3½ years away, led by a set and 2-0 before Timofeeva turned the match around with some devastating hitting, including 40 winners.

"I'm really a bit speechless now," Timofeeva said. "It was an honor to play here against Caroline today. I was going into the match without any expectations. I enjoyed every second of it."

Jabeur and Wozniacki played their matches under the roof, on Rod Laver Arena and John Cain Arena, respectively, with rain causing the start of matches on the outside courts to be delayed for several hours.

Defending women's champion Aryna Sabalenka headlines the night matches later Wednesday, three days after wrapping up the first-ever first Sunday at Melbourne Park.

Sabalenka, who won her first Grand Slam singles title here 12 months ago, faces Brenda Fruhvirtova.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.