Britain's Cameron Norrie earned the biggest major victory of his career on Saturday, reaching the Australian Open fourth round for the first time with an impressive 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 6-3 victory over Norway's Casper Ruud.

"Honestly it is so special," Norrie said. "I had to play really brave and almost won that second set, but I didn't let it bother me and it was a good mental performance."

Norrie, the only British player remaining in either singles draw, clinched the opening set with some superb serving. Ruud won the second set with a tie break, but Norrie came back from being broken at 3-2 in the next set.

An commanding final set from Norrie saw him complete a memorable victory over Ruud, who he had yet to beat in his three previous attempts.

"I stuck to my gameplan and I came through," Norrie added. "I've been working hard in the off season to be a little more aggressive and managed to do that."

Norrie will play in the fourth round on Monday against either Alexander Zverev or Alex Michelsen.