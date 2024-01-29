Open Extended Reactions

Rafael Nadal's racket from his 2007 French Open final victory over Roger Federer was sold for more than $118,000 at an auction Monday, ranking among the highest-priced such memorabilia.

Nadal beat Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the 2007 final in Paris to win his third Grand Slam title before the Spaniard moved on to secure 19 more -- 14 of them at Roland Garros -- to become one of the sport's greatest players.

The racket, which Nadal also used in previous matches at the tournament, including his semifinal victory against Novak Djokovic, sold for $118,206 at an online auction, Prestige Memorabilia's The Tennis Auction, that closed on Monday.

It was previously housed in the Australian Tennis Museum prior to its recent closure.

Previous highest individual tennis racket auction sales include Nadal's 2022 Australian Open racket ($139,700), Billie Jean King's "Battle of the Sexes" racket ($125,000) and Djokovic's 2016 French Open racket ($107,482).

Nadal missed the recent Australian Open this month after suffering a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International earlier in January. The 37-year-old, however, is set to return on the court in February during the ATP 250 tournament in Doha.