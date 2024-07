Novak Djokovic handles Holger Rune in straight sets before pretending to play his racquet like a violin to the Centre Court crowd. (0:45)

The 137th edition of The Championships at Wimbledon is here, and the stars are in London to spectate tennis's finest.

After a star studded group that included David Beckham and Dave Grohl during the opening rounds, week two of Wimbledon meant more big names in the Royal Box.

On Monday, members of the Ryder Cup's Team Europe were in attendance, led by captain Luke Donald and Matt Fitzpatrick. Former soccer star Gareth Bale also took in the action.

Here are the stars in the crowd at Wimbledon.

Luke Donald

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Matt Fitzpatrick

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shane Lowry

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Gareth Bale

(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes

Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

David Beckham

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Broadcaster and scientist David Attenborough

Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Motorsports legend Jackie Stewart

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Maria Sharapova

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Justin Rose

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images

Dustin Hoffman

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sachin Tendulkar

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pep Guardiola