How many tennis titles has Rafael Nadal won? Career stats

Rafael Nadal has announced his plans to retire, marking the end to a historic tennis career that has spanned more than two decades. His final tournament will take place in November, where he'll represent Spain at the Davis Cup finals.
Nadal has won a number of trophies and accolades throughout his tenure in the sport, including 92 ATP titles, more than 1,000 ATP wins and two Olympic gold medals. Here are his Grand Slam wins and team accomplishments:
2022
Australian Open singles champion
French Open singles champion
2020
French Open singles champion
2019
French Open singles champion
US Open singles champion
Davis Cup champion
2018
French Open singles champion
2017
US Open singles champion
French Open singles champion
2016
Gold medal at Rio Olympics in men's doubles
2014
French Open singles champion
2013
US Open singles champion
French Open singles champion
2012
French Open singles champion
2011
French Open singles champion
Davis Cup champion
2010
French Open singles champion
Wimbledon singles champion
US Open singles champion
2009
Australian Open singles champion
Davis Cup champion
2008
French Open singles champion
Wimbledon singles champion
Gold medal at Beijing Olympics in men's singles
2007
French Open singles champion
2006
French Open singles champion
2005
French Open singles champion
2004
Davis Cup champion
