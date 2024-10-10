        <
          How many tennis titles has Rafael Nadal won? Career stats

          In 2014, Rafael Nadal became the only man to win five consecutive French Open titles. Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images
          Oct 10, 2024, 02:31 PM

          Rafael Nadal has announced his plans to retire, marking the end to a historic tennis career that has spanned more than two decades. His final tournament will take place in November, where he'll represent Spain at the Davis Cup finals.

          Nadal has won a number of trophies and accolades throughout his tenure in the sport, including 92 ATP titles, more than 1,000 ATP wins and two Olympic gold medals. Here are his Grand Slam wins and team accomplishments:

          2022

          Australian Open singles champion

          French Open singles champion

          2020

          French Open singles champion

          2019

          French Open singles champion

          US Open singles champion

          Davis Cup champion

          2018

          French Open singles champion

          2017

          US Open singles champion

          French Open singles champion

          2016

          Gold medal at Rio Olympics in men's doubles

          2014

          French Open singles champion

          2013

          US Open singles champion

          French Open singles champion

          2012

          French Open singles champion

          2011

          French Open singles champion

          Davis Cup champion

          2010

          French Open singles champion

          Wimbledon singles champion

          US Open singles champion

          2009

          Australian Open singles champion

          Davis Cup champion

          2008

          French Open singles champion

          Wimbledon singles champion

          Gold medal at Beijing Olympics in men's singles

          2007

          French Open singles champion

          2006

          French Open singles champion

          2005

          French Open singles champion

          2004

          Davis Cup champion

