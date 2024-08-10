Open Extended Reactions

MONTREAL -- Top-seeded defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced to the National Bank Open quarterfinals Saturday, beating Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-4, 6-3 in the rain-delayed tournament.

The Italian star was set to face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia on Saturday night. Rain washed out all play Friday as remnants of Tropical Storm Debby rolled through.

Sinner missed the Olympics because of tonsillitis after a quarterfinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon. In January, Sinner beat Medvedev in the Australian Open final for his first Grand Slam title.

Kei Nishikori of Japan beat Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarterfinal match against Matteo Arnaldi of Italy on Saturday night.

Sebastian Korda of the United States, the winner last week in Washington, moved on to the quarterfinals after sixth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway withdrew because of illness. Earlier, Korda beat ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (4) in a match that was originally scheduled for Thursday night.