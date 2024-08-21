Open Extended Reactions

2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has undergone shoulder surgery, the 25-year-old said Wednesday, days after she withdrew from next week's US Open due to injury.

Vondrousova, who reached the US Open quarterfinals last year, wrote on Instagram that she had been struggling with shoulder pain for the last few months, and there had been no option but to have surgery.

The Czech, who won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, pulled out of the Paris Olympics due to a hand injury after her Wimbledon title defense ended in a shocking first-round exit in July, losing in straight sets to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Vondrousova became the first women's champion since 1994 to follow-up a title with a first-round lost the next year.

"Everything went well and I'll start rehab soon," she wrote. "See you back on the court happy and healthy."

