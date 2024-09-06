How to watch ESPN amid Disney-DirecTV blackout

Open Extended Reactions

Over Labor Day weekend, more than 10 million DirecTV and U-Verse customers experienced a blackout of ESPN and other Disney-owned channels such as ABC. The channels went off the air right before the LSU-USC college football game and during the US Open tennis tournament. Amid a recent licensing deal disconnect, DirecTV lost its rights to carry Disney programming. With big events like the US Open in play and tentpole sports like college football and the NFL starting up, ESPN is an essential viewing platform. How can fans stay in the loop?

How can I still watch ESPN with the Disney-DirecTV blackout?

If you don't have cable access to ESPN right now, you can get instant access to ESPN content through a variety of services including Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling.

How many channels are affected by the Disney-DirecTV blackout?

The conflict affects ESPN networks, Disney-branded channels, Freeform, FX networks, and National Geographic channels.

How big of an impact will this blackout have?

The value of Disney's portfolio is indisputable as more than 90% of DirecTV households watched its linear programming every month last year. Almost all linear content is exclusive to or premieres on Disney's networks (like ESPN), such as live sports and events. If the disconnect lingers through September, viewers could miss more upcoming events, including the first Harris-Trump presidential debate and the 2024 Emmy Awards.

Can I get a refund amid the dispute?

DirecTV is offering customers $20 credits, as a consolation. Subscribers can apply for the credit on an upcoming bill.

How can I get more information?

For more information and alternate ways to access ESPN content, fans can go to KeepMyESPN.com. Check out the ESPN support hub for additional assistance.