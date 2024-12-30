Hollywood Smothers' takes it 33-yards to the house after the NC State trick play to take the lead. (0:32)

NC State's trick play gets them to the end zone (0:32)

Open Extended Reactions

NC State has fired offensive coordinator Robert Anae and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper, coach Dave Doeren announced Monday.

In addition, Gavin Locklear was named tight ends coach.

Anae spent the last two seasons calling plays for the Wolfpack with mixed results. NC State just finished a 6-7 season behind freshman quarterback CJ Bailey, who became the starter after transfer Grayson McCall sustained a career-ending head injury.

Roper has been on the NC State staff the last six years and previously served as offensive coordinator at Duke, Florida and South Carolina.

"Kurt has done a great job for us and knows what we need to do to take the next step forward as a program," Doeren said in a statement.

Bailey is set to return for his sophomore season, and Roper will retain his position as quarterbacks coach.