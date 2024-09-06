Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- When things suddenly got quite tight in the second set of Aryna Sabalenka's US Open semifinal, and the Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators suddenly got quite loud while supporting her American opponent, the 2023 runner-up found herself flashing back to a year ago at the same site.

"Last year, it was a very tough experience. Very tough lesson. Today in the match, I was, like, 'No, no, no, Aryna. It's not going to happen again. You have to control your emotions. You have to focus on yourself,'" Sabalenka said. "There was people supporting for me; I was trying to focus on them. I'm thinking, 'Come on. There's so many people supporting you. There is your team in the box. There is your family. Just focus on yourself and try to -- not try, just fight for it.'"

The No. 2-seeded Sabalenka moved into her second consecutive final at Flushing Meadows with a strong start and a late surge, taking the last seven points to beat Emma Navarro 6-3, 7-6 (2) on Thursday night with her usual brand of high-risk, high-reward tennis.

Sabalenka, a 26-year-old from Belarus who won each of the past two Australian Opens, ended up a victory short of claiming the championship in New York a year ago, when she lost to Coco Gauff in front of a rowdy partisan crowd.

This time, against another American, the 13th-seeded Navarro, Sabalenka didn't let the fans play much of a role until things got interesting down the stretch. Before long, thousands of ticketholders were saluting Sabalenka for her latest show of mastery on a hard court.

"Well, guys, now you are cheering for me," Sabalenka said with a laugh during her on-court interview after the match was over. "Well, it's a bit too late."

Sabalenka joked after her previous match she would try to sway the crowd to her side by buying booze.

Navarro did not fold in the second set, despite trailing for much of it, and as the noise around her grew, she broke when Sabalenka attempted to serve for the victory at 5-4.

"I wasn't ready for the match to be over," Navarro said.

But in the tiebreaker that followed, Sabalenka took over after Navarro led 2-0, grabbing every point that remained.

"I kind of got my teeth into it there at the end of the second set," Navarro said, "and I felt I could definitely push it to a third. Wasn't able to do so."

Sabalenka will play for the trophy Saturday against yet another American, No. 6 Jessica Pegula.

Navarro, who defeated Gauff in the fourth round, is a 23-year-old who was born in New York, grew up in South Carolina and won an NCAA singles title for the University of Virginia in 2021. This was her debut in a Slam semifinal and, while she displayed the skills and steadiness that carried her there, Navarro was not able to keep up with Sabalenka, who was in that round at a major for the ninth time.

(2) Sabalenka def. (13) Navarro: 6-3, 7-6 (2) • Sabalenka advances to fourth career major final with others coming at 2023 Australian Open, 2023 US Open and 2023 Australian Open (all hard-court majors)

• Second match win at hard-court major since start of 2021 (most by any man or woman in that span)

• Won 9 of final 11 points of match, including final 7 points after trailing 2-0 in second-set tiebreaker

• 16 winners, 11 unforced errors in opening set but 18 winners and 23 unforced errors in second set (0 winners, 10 unforced errors on backhand side)

• Navarro won 4 of 16 points on her second serve (25%), after having won 56% of second-serve points in her first 5 matches

• Navarro will crack WTA's top 10 on Monday when new rankings are released (was No. 61 one year ago after the US Open) -- ESPN Stats & Information

"It's crazy to have come into this tournament ... and I was kind of joking a little bit with my team, but a little bit serious, as well, that I was looking to win one match at the US Open, and now to be leaving having made a run and gotten to the semifinals, and now I'm a top-10 player," said Navarro, who will crack the WTA's top 10 when the new rankings are released Monday. "It's pretty crazy, and I think it's a testament to a lot of hard work."

Sabalenka produced 34 winners and 34 unforced errors -- punctuating most of her groundstrokes with a yell -- and, in a fitting bit of symmetry, Navarro had 13 winners and 13 unforced errors.

Sabalenka showed she is not simply a swing-from-the-heels power player, even if that is the foundation of her game.

She delivered one optimally timed return winner to help break for a 4-2 lead early. She offered up two terrifically delicate drop shots to earn points later in that set. When Navarro failed to get a return in play off a 100 mph serve, Sabalenka was halfway to the win.

"That's really important -- to have all the skills, all the variation in your game," Sabalenka said, "and especially on those crucial moments when opponents are used to one [type of] tennis from me."

Sabalenka has now won 35 of the 38 sets she has played in majors this season (92.1%). Among women who played 30-plus sets in majors in one year, the last to win 90% of her sets at majors was Justine Henin in 2007.

Sabalenka will be making her fourth straight appearance in a hard-court major final; since the start of 2000, the only other woman to reach the final of four consecutive hard-court majors is Sabalenka's countrywoman, Victoria Azarenka.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.