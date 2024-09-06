Open Extended Reactions

Jack Draper's dream US Open run was ended in grueling fashion by world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the semifinals, as the Italian reached the final with a straight-sets victory in New York on Friday.

Sinner triumphed 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-2 over the British No. 1 in a physical contest lasting just over three hours at Flushing Meadows and will meet either Taylor Fritz or Frances Tiafoe in Sunday's final. The American pair due to face off in the second semifinal later on Friday.

Draper, the 25th seed, had surged through to his maiden Grand Slam semifinal without dropping a set, the first man to do so at the US Open since 2020.

But little went right on Friday for the 22-year-old, who vomited three times in the second set as he struggled with the heat and humidity that also left his shirt soaked in sweat.

Ten double faults also hampered Draper's bid to reach a Grand Slam final for the first time.

Draper had also yet to drop his serve en route to the last four, but that record was dashed in the seventh game of the first set as Sinner broke for a 4-3 lead. Draper impressively grabbed an immediate break back against the 2024 Australian Open champion, but he was punished for serving up six double faults in the opening set to allow Sinner to break again at 5-5 and serve out to take it 7-5.

Draper was increasingly struggling with the conditions on court and, along with frequent grip changes to his racket and a change of shirt, was required to change his shoes when sweat from his sneakers soaked the court in the second set.

Despite also vomiting multiple times during the set, Draper held firm to stay on serve. After the ninth game, Sinner joined Draper in needing treatment after taking a nasty fall on his wrist.

Jack Draper's US Open run was ended by Jannik Sinner. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Sinner, though, brushed it off and went on to take a two-set lead after cruising through the tiebreak while dropping just three points.

After the second-longest set of the men's tournament at 96 minutes, Draper had little more to give in the third. Despite grinding out holds in his first two service games, Sinner broke in the sixth game to finally end Draper's resistance. He broke once more to clinch a spot in the final.

Draper had become the first British man to reach the US Open semifinals since Andy Murray won the title in 2012 after beating 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals.

After starting the year ranked No. 61 in the world, Draper is assured of breaking into the top 20 of the ATP rankings for the first time.

Information from Reuters contributed to this report.