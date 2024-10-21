Open Extended Reactions

BASEL, Switzerland -- Top-seeded Andrey Rublev won in his Swiss Indoors debut on Monday and bolstered his hopes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive ATP Finals next month.

The seventh-ranked Rublev beat Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-3, 6-2.

Rublev holds the eighth and final spot for the season-ending ATP Finals. He is trying to stay ahead of ninth-placed Alex de Minaur, who is playing in Vienna.

Fifth-seeded Ugo Humbert fired 13 aces while battling past Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5. Humbert's second-round opponent will be lucky loser David Goffin, who had his own struggles to put down Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2.

Seventh-seeded Arthur Fils also had trouble with German qualifier Daniel Altmaier, winning 7-6 (5), 6-3 only after saving two set points in the first set and coming from a break down in the second.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.