VIENNA -- No. 3-ranked Alexander Zverev was empathetic for Joel Schwaerzler after hammering the 18-year-old wild card in his hometown debut at the Erste Bank Open on Monday.

Zverev won by a quick 6-2, 6-2 then gave 347th-ranked Schwaerzler, appearing in his second ATP tour-level match, encouragement when they met at the net.

"When you come to your home tournament and probably the biggest crowd you have played in front of, as an 18-year-old and you're playing the world No. 3, it's not the easiest thing in the world," Zverev said. "I've been there. I did that as a 17-year-old in Hamburg, where I got to the semifinals and all of a sudden had a sold-out stadium and was playing against a certain David Ferrer.

"The match was over half an hour later and I won one game. I know exactly how [Schwaerzler] feels. It's not an easy situation to be in, but he's a wonderful player and he's going to have a wonderful career."

Zverev's 60th win of the year equaled his season best from 2018.

In other matches, Italians Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli were also winners.