Open Extended Reactions

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has named Matteo Berrettini as its tennis ambassador, a role in which the Italian will aim to help nurture the next generation of players and elevate the sport globally.

The sovereign wealth fund has made significant forays into tennis in recent months, coming on board as the official naming partner of the men's and women's world rankings as well as partnering with several tournaments.

"One of my roles is to inspire the next generation, the youth, the kids," Berrettini, who has been ranked as high as No. 6 in the world, said in a video posted to social media on Monday. "Together with the PIF I'm going to be able to do that.

"This is one of the greatest things I can do."

In January, Rafael Nadal was named an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, saying he was eager to help train children and grow interest in the sport.

Berrettini, who has previously played in Riyadh during the Diriyah Tennis Cup in 2022, would also promote inclusivity and create opportunities at all levels of the sport, the PIF said in a statement.

Reuters contributed to this report.