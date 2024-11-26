Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 tennis season is officially over, and what a year it was on and off the court. With the emergence of a new group of dominant superstars, the swan songs of others and countless memorable moments and matches, it was truly a season for the books.

But in a season chock full of, well, everything, who reigned supreme? ESPN's Chris Evert, Chris Fowler, Brad Gilbert, Jason Goodall, Pam Shriver and Rennae Stubbs weighed in on who should be given the year's top honors as ATP and WTA Players of the Year. We also named some of our other (perhaps less-scientific) favorites from 2024.

ATP Player of the Year: Jannik Sinner

At the 2023 ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz made a bold prediction and proclaimed Sinner would "reach No. 1 in 2024 or he's going to give himself the chance to reach the No. 1." And, as it turns out, Alcaraz couldn't have been more accurate.

Sinner had a season few could even dream about. He won his first major title at the Australian Open to start the year -- and then went on to claim the trophies at the US Open, the ATP Finals and five other events, including three at the Masters 1000-level. Sinner took over the world's top ranking for the first time in June and has yet to relinquish it. At year's end, he holds nearly a 4,000-point lead over second-ranked Alexander Zverev and the rest of the pack.

Taylor Fritz, who lost to Sinner in the final at both the US Open and the ATP Finals, couldn't hide his admiration for Sinner just moments after leaving the court in Turin, Italy, earlier this month.

"Not only is he the best player in the world, but he's playing at an extremely high level right now," Fritz said.

Sinner ended the year with an astonishing 73-6 final record. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Sinner was unstoppable on the court, but he faced a substantial distraction and subsequent scrutiny following two failed drug tests for an anabolic steroid in March. While the public was not made aware of the finding until shortly before the US Open in August, Sinner was provisionally suspended during an appeal process, and he admitted he had been "worried" while waiting for the International Tennis Integrity Agency's final ruling. He was ultimately determined to be not at fault and was not banned from competition. He went on to complete arguably one of the greatest seasons in recent memory with a 73-6 final record, capping it by leading Italy to a second consecutive Davis Cup title this month.

Sinner was the unanimous selection by ESPN's voting committee for this honor. Evert commended him for being "so solid, powerful and mentally tough." Goodall added that Sinner's "consistency is exemplary, and his base level of play is setting a new benchmark at the top of the men's game."

WTA Player of the Year: Aryna Sabalenka

Sabalenka entered the new year as the world No. 2, having briefly ascended to the top spot for the first time in her career near the end of the 2023 season.

But 2024 proved her No. 1 ranking had been no fluke -- and, to steal a basketball phrase, she was by no means a "one and done."

The 26-year-old opened the season by becoming the first woman in over a decade to successfully defend her Australian Open title. And she did so in dominant fashion, as she didn't drop a set throughout the fortnight and held off a slew of formidable opponents.

Sabalenka regained the world No. 1 ranking in October. Wang He/Getty Images

While the next several months were challenging, including the death of her former partner Konstantin Koltsov ahead of the Miami Open and an injury that forced her to withdraw from Wimbledon, Sabalenka rediscovered her form in the second half of the season. She won her third major title at the US Open -- redeeming her disappointing 2023 loss in the final -- and the trophies at the 1000-level tournaments in Cincinnati and Wuhan.

Sabalenka reclaimed the world No. 1 ranking in October, taking it back from Iga Swiatek, who had held it all season, and managed to achieve her goal of being the year-end No. 1 thanks in part to her semifinal appearance at the WTA Finals. There are now over 1,000 points separating Sabalenka from Swiatek -- and almost 3,000 points between her and the rest of the WTA.

Evert expressed her admiration for Sabalenka's addition of "calmness and emotional security" to her game when explaining her vote, and Goodall cited Sabalenka's consistency, as well as her power and improved variety.

"She is the current queen," Goodall said.

Like Sinner, Sabalenka was a unanimous choice from our experts for the award.

And some other notables ...

Best moment: Novak Djokovic wins gold

After earning three major trophies and the ATP Finals crown in 2023, the idea of Novak Djokovic not winning a Slam title -- or any ATP title for that matter -- would have seemed hard to believe at the start of the year.

But that's exactly what happened.

And yet, despite that surprising result, Djokovic still ended the year having secured the one elusive piece of hardware he had been desperately seeking his entire career: an Olympic gold medal. And based on how much he said it meant to him, it might have been all he needed to consider the season a success.

Djokovic arrived in Paris in July for the Games shortly after losing to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final, and just weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn medial meniscus, but more focused than ever at achieving his Olympic dream. He had won the bronze in 2008 but had failed to medal in his other three appearances. Prior to the Games, he had called returning to the podium one of his "greatest priorities" for the year.

After an impressive week -- in which he even defeated longtime rival Rafael Nadal in the second round -- Djokovic set up a rematch with Alcaraz in the final. In front of a packed crowd with divided, but equally vocal, loyalties, the two battled in a clash that was a contender for match of the year. Despite Alcaraz's speed and fighting spirit, Djokovic refused to lose. He needed tiebreaks in both sets but closed it out, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) to claim Olympic gold. And while the match itself was epic, it was Djokovic's emotional and tearful reaction after winning that fans likely best remember all these months later.

"Being on that court with [the] Serbian flag raising and singing [the] Serbian anthem and wearing the gold [medal] around my neck, I think nothing can beat that in terms of professional sport," Djokovic said later.

A lifelong dream realized. 🥹



Novak Djokovic is overcome by emotion after winning his first Olympic gold medal. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/g7GI6cxmYa — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 4, 2024

Breakthrough player of the year: Jasmine Paolini

Entering 2024, Paolini was ranked No. 30, one spot behind her career-high mark, and had never advanced beyond the second round at a major. She hadn't fared much better in doubles either, starting the season ranked at No. 97 and having reached a Slam third round just once.

But what a difference a year makes. Paolini, now 28, had one of the best seasons on tour and went from an occasional contender at 250-level events to a formidable foe at every tournament she played.

She opened the year with a run to the Round of 16 at the Australian Open, and almost immediately followed it up with the biggest title of her career at the 1000-level Dubai in February. From there, she was an unexpected finalist at both the French Open and Wimbledon -- the only woman other than Sabalenka to reach two major finals in 2024 -- and made the doubles final at Roland Garros as well with Sara Errani. Paolini and Errani then went on to claim Olympic doubles gold in Paris.

At the year-end WTA Finals, Paolini was the only woman who qualified in both singles and doubles. While she didn't make it out of the group stage in either draw, she finished the year as a career-high No. 4, and at No. 10 in doubles. And, if that wasn't enough, Paolini helped lead her Italian team to the Billie Jean King Cup victory just last week. What a year, indeed.

Honorable mentions: Taylor Fritz, Qinwen Zheng, Jack Draper

Doubles players of the year: Katerina Siniakova and Matthew Ebden

While we typically might award this to a doubles team, we're instead opting to highlight two doubles players that had sensational seasons with multiple partners.

After splitting with Barbora Krejcikova ahead of the year, Siniakova played with a number of different teammates this season, finally landing with American Taylor Townsend. Together, the pair won Wimbledon and reached the final at the WTA Finals. But due to an injury that forced Townsend out of the French Open, Siniakova joined forces at the last minute with Coco Gauff and, well, they won their first-ever tournament together at Roland Garros. And if that wasn't enough, Siniakova also took home Olympic gold in mixed doubles with Tomas Machac. She finished the year as the World No. 1 in doubles for the fourth time in her career.

Ebden won the second major doubles title of his career and first with Rohan Bopanna at the Australian Open to start the season, and Ebden made his debut as the No. 1 doubles ranking weeks later. Ebden and Bopanna also won the 1000-level Miami Open in March and reached the semifinals at the French Open. Needing to find an Australian to partner with at the Olympic Games, Ebden selected his friend John Peers and the two emerged victorious in a star-studded field to bring Australia its first gold medal in tennis in 28 years. Ebden later called their triumph "more than a dream."

Best match: Madrid final -- Iga Swiatek vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Sure, there wasn't a Slam title on the line but this showdown between the top-two ranked women for the 1000-level Madrid title further established the duo's growing rivalry -- and was a thriller full of drama, incredible points and a compelling and fierce battle of wills.

A rematch of the 2023 final, Swiatek -- the undisputed queen of clay -- would not settle for the same result this time. But she would need well over three hours and had to save three match points to do it. The result? A 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) Swiatek victory and a match we're still talking about to this day.

Swiatek even thanked Sabalenka after the match.

"It's always a challenge playing you," she said on court. "Thanks for always motivating me and forcing me to be a better player."

Honorable mentions: Swiatek vs. Naomi Osaka (French Open second round), Sinner vs. Daniil Medvedev (Australian Open final), Alcaraz vs. Sinner (Beijing final), Paolini vs. Donna Vekic (Wimbledon semifinals), Djokovic vs. Lorenzo Musetti (French Open third round), Gauff vs. Zheng (WTA Finals final)

Comeback player of the year: Karolina Muchova

After reaching the semifinals at the 2023 US Open, Muchova, who also reached the final at the 2023 French Open, was sidelined from competition due to a right wrist injury. She underwent surgery and extensive rehabilitation and was out of action for 10 months.

But in just her third tournament back in July, she reached the final at Palermo. And at the US Open, which got underway only two months after her return, Muchova was as dangerous as ever and she defeated big-name opponents including Osaka, Paolini and Beatriz Haddad Maia to make it back to the semifinals.

After taking the first set of the semifinal 6-1 in just 28 minutes against Jessica Pegula, Muchova was unable to sustain her level and lost the match, but the run (and the unbelievable point below) proved she was back.

KAROLINA MUCHOVA WITH THE SHOT OF THE YEAR!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GnSqWWwbxn — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 27, 2024

In the two events Muchova played after the US Open, she reached the final at the China Open and the semifinals at Ningbo before having to retire during the match with a back injury. In August her ranking had dropped out of the top 50, but Muchova closes out the year at No. 22.

Unsung hero: Dan Evans

If you win a five-hour-and-35-minute match -- clocking in as the longest in US Open history -- as Evans did against Karen Khachanov in the first round in New York, you deserve some sort of recognition, and that's part of the reason why we're saluting Evans in this year-end tribute.

But that marathon victory is really a fraction of the story for Evans this year, as the 34-year-old Brit put friendship and national pride before his own personal gain and career with a truly selfless act over the summer. Having won the 2023 Citi Open, Evans opted to skip the event -- thus forfeiting the ranking points and dropping 110 spots -- in order to play doubles alongside Andy Murray in the final event of Murray's career at the Olympics.

Together in Paris, the pair fought hard, miraculously staving off a total of seven match points throughout the week, to advance to the quarterfinals. They were ultimately defeated by Fritz and Tommy Paul but by playing, Evans allowed Murray to have the farewell he had wanted (minus an Olympic medal of course) and allowed tennis fans to appreciate one last run of Murray magic.

Fondest farewell: Rafael Nadal

In a year in which tennis said goodbye to Murray, as well as other Slam champions like Angelique Kerber and Dominic Thiem, there still was no one who received a larger outpouring of support for his final match than Nadal. The 22-time major champion had announced that the Davis Cup would be his final event before retirement, and those on site, as well as legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova made sure he felt all of the love.

Nadal lost to Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4 in his singles match in Spain's quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands, and then needed to wait and see if his teammates would be able to prolong his goodbye with a comeback victory. But it was not to be -- Alcaraz and Marcel Granollers lost the deciding match in doubles, and Nadal's career officially came to an end. He was then honored with a postmatch ceremony from the tournament organizers, which included a video tribute featuring Murray, Djokovic, Federer and Williams, and others around the sports world. Nadal spoke to the crowd of over 11,000 with a heartfelt speech in Spanish.

"The way I would like to be remembered is [as] a good person from a small village in Mallorca," Nadal said. "Just a kid that followed their dreams, worked as hard as possible to be where I am today. At the end of the day, a lot of people work hard and try their best every single day, but I am one of these that have been very lucky to have the life I've been able to live and experience because of tennis."

Social media post of the year

Krejcikova won the second major singles title of her career with an astounding run at Wimbledon in July. Of course, that didn't stop the haters on social media but Krejcikova, who frequently interacted with fans on X during her stint at the All England Club with Q&A sessions, clapped back in perfect fashion.

I won 7 matches in a row. That's how. 🤗 — Barbora Krejcikova (@BKrejcikova) October 10, 2024

Honorable mention: Anything from Casper Ruud.

Ones to watch in 2025

Taylor Fritz: The 27-year-old American reached the first major final of his career at the US Open, made the title match at the ATP Finals, won two 250-level titles, nabbed an Olympic bronze medal in doubles and ended the season ranked a career-high of No. 4. He'll undoubtedly be bringing confidence and momentum into the new year.

Coco Gauff: While she didn't win another major in 2023, perhaps no one had a stronger latter part of the season than the 20-year-old. Gauff won the WTA Finals crown, as well as the 1000-level title in Beijing in October. Now ranked No. 3, the top-ranked American will have no shortage of motivation in 2025 -- and will be among the favorites at the year's first major in Melbourne.

Alex de Minaur: It was a banner year for the 25-year-old Australian. He defeated then-world No. 1 Djokovic to open the season, cracked the top 10 for the first time in February, reached three consecutive major quarterfinals at the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open -- matching his previous career-best at a Slam -- and played in three ATP finals, winning two of them. To say he's on the upswing might be an understatement and he looks poised for even more success next season.

Naomi Osaka returned from maternity leave in 2024 and showed flashes of brilliance -- will she be back to top form in 2025? Seth Wenig/AP

Naomi Osaka: The four-time major champion returned to competition at the start of the 2024 season following maternity leave. And while she didn't immediately achieve her former glory, she showed flashes of promise (See: her French Open match against Swiatek.) Now with a full season under her belt, Osaka is working with Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Could 2025 be the season where she officially reemerges as a Slam contender?

Arthur Fils: The 20-year-old Frenchman had his best-ever showing at a Slam with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon and won two 500-level titles (on clay and the hard court). An all-surface threat, expect Fils to break through even more next year.

Emma Navarro: The former NCAA champion proved she had what it takes to compete against the best in the world with a truly monster season. Navarro won her first title at Hobart in January, and then went on to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the semifinals at the US Open behind an upset victory over Gauff, the defending champion and crowd favorite, in the quarters. Not to mention, the 23-year-old American also cracked the top 10 and made her first Olympic team. Can she do even more than that in 2025? We'll just have to wait and see.

Ben Shelton: Another former NCAA champion, Shelton didn't repeat his US Open semifinal run from 2023 but he reached the third round or better at every Slam and won the title at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in April. His talent is without question and he remains one of the American men's best hopes to stop the major drought.

Zheng Qinwen: First major final? Check. Olympic gold? Done. An 1000-level title at Wuhan? Yup. Ending the year with a final appearance at the WTA Finals? Indeed. Zheng did just about everything this year -- including ending the season at a new career-high of No. 5 and becoming the first athlete to grace the cover of Vogue China. She'll look to take it one more step further in the new year.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek: Both had incredible 2024 seasons, with Alcaraz winning two major titles, Olympic silver and two other ATP events, and Swiatek winning her fourth French Open title as well as Olympic bronze and four WTA 1000-level tournaments. And yet it still feels like this pair of young superstars could do even more in 2025.