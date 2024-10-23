Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Paris Masters, organizers said Wednesday.

Djokovic, 37, played at the Six Kings Slam exhibition last week. Organizers did not give a reason for Djokovic's withdrawal.

Djokovic has won a record seven titles at the Paris indoor tournament. His decision not to play could jeopardize his chances to qualify for the year-end ATP Finals featuring the top eight players in the race.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion currently holds the sixth spot in the race. Four players -- Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev -- have already secured their spot at the season's final event from Nov. 10-17.

The Paris Masters starts next week.