Tennis star Coco Gauff was referenced in rapper Tyler, the Creator's recently released album "CHROMAKOPIA." Her name was dropped in the track titled, "Thought I Was Dead" featuring ScHoolboy Q and Santigold.

Gauff picked up on the reference and posted her reaction to TikTok.

"Biased opinion: it's fire. Unbiased opinion: it's fire. Anyways, don't take my word for it, go listen for yourself," Gauff said in the caption.

Tyler, the Creator, 33, released his seventh studio album on Monday.

The No. 3-ranked Gauff is coming off a loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the Wuhan Open, where she lost 6-1, 4-6, 4-6 in the semifinal round. Just days before, the 20-year-old Gauff hoisted a trophy after winning the China Open, her second title of the season, with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Karolina Muchova to become the youngest China Open champion in 14 years.