PARIS -- Alexander Zverev advanced to the semifinals of the Paris Masters by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-4 on Friday and knocking the Greek player out of contention for the ATP Finals.

The third-seeded German saved the only break point he faced.

Zverev, the French Open runner-up, next faces 2022 champion Holger Rune for a shot at the title. Zverev has into his third Paris semifinals in the past four years, though he has never won the hard-court tournament.

The first break point opportunity came in the 11th game as Tsitsipas struggled with his first serve. Zverev got the break for 6-5 on an unforced error.

Tsitsipas then saved two set points but squandered his only break-point chance with his 17th unforced error before Zverev closed out the set.

Zverev broke again in the third game of the second set to take full control. He rattled off 12 straight points in his final three service games.

With the victory, Zverev became the first player born in the 1990s to record 100 wins over top-20 players. Daniil Medvedev is on 99.

The 10th-seeded Tsitsipas, who reached the ATP Finals for five consecutive years, had 28 unforced errors to 18 winners.

Rune outlasted Alex De Minaur 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in a 2½-hour baseline fight. Rune improved to 3-2 against the Australian.

Grigor Dimitrov's hopes of making the ATP Finals were set back after the 2023 finalist was upset by 2018 champion Karen Khachanov 6-2, 6-3 for the first time. Khachanov lost their four previous matches.

Dimitrov was 10th in the race to the top-eight ATP Finals in Turin.

Khachanov improved to 12-1 in the last three weeks after winning the Almaty title and reaching the Vienna final.

He'll face in the semifinals local hope Ugo Humbert, who defeated Jordan Thompson of Australia 6-2, 7-6 (4) a day after stunning Carlos Alcaraz.

Humbert has reached his first Masters semifinal, and he's the first Frenchman to go this far in Paris in seven years.