BRISBANE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic said his recently retired rival Andy Murray was bringing a unique perspective as his new coach and he was eager to put into practice what the duo have discussed when he begins his season at the Brisbane International.

Djokovic, a 24-time Grand Slam champion, added fellow former world No. 1 Murray to his team last month and will work with the Scot until the end of the Australian Open next month before deciding on their future.

"He has a unique perspective on my game as one of the greatest rivals I've had. He knows the pros and cons of my game," said Djokovic, who spent 10 days recently with Murray preparing for the 2025 campaign.

Djokovic will be without Murray in Brisbane but the 37-year-old Serb is keen to get the most out of his new coach when they reunite ahead of the Australian Open.

"He played until recently on the tour, so he knows all the other best players currently in the world, the youngsters and the weaknesses and strengths in their game. I look forward to it, I really do," Djokovic said.

"I think he's bringing a fresh look to my game and I'll be able to benefit from that, no doubt, on the court. But also that champion mentality he has, I'm sure we'll match very well."

Djokovic opens his campaign this week with a first-round match against Rinky Hijikata and is looking to win a 100th ATP singles title before his tilt at a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown.

The Paris Olympics champion is also planning a busier schedule in 2025, after his world ranking slipped to No. 7.

"I'm planning to play a few more tournaments than I did last season," he said.

"Hopefully the level is also going to go up and as a consequence I'll be able to hopefully win a few tournaments and get my ranking higher."