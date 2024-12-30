Open Extended Reactions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the court after an almost three-month absence Monday in the first round of the ASB tennis classic in Auckland.

Osaka beat qualifier Lina Glushko 6-4, 6-4 in a tight contest in her first match since October when a back injury at the China Open ended her 2024 season.

All the hallmarks of Osaka's game were present Monday: the powerful serve, forceful groundstrokes particularly from the forehand side and the aggression. She looked relaxed and comfortable on the court with no sign of her recent injury.

"I had no idea what the score was most of the time," Osaka said. "I just kept trying to tell myself one point at a time and trying not to get discouraged.

"Thankfully, it came out in my favor in the end."

Osaka was supported at courtside by her new coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who had a long-term association with Serena Williams.

She broke Glushko in the third game of the first set and held comfortably to win 6-4.

The second set was tighter. Osaka broke Glushko in the third game but Glushko converted her only break point of the match to level at 2-2.

Glushko held to love in the seventh game to lead 4-3, but Osaka seemed to step up at that point, held with two aces for 4-4, broke for 5-4 and held serve to love to clinch the win.

Her serve was solid throughout. She finished with seven aces and won 74% of first-serve points. Her first serve averaged around 111 mph and her slice around 87 mph.

"I think she's a really amazing opponent. I've never played her before," Osaka said. "It was good to have to scrap a little for the first round."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.