Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from the Auckland Open after suffering a back injury.

The 22-year-old, who was seeded sixth in New Zealand, has begun her season in a frustratingly familiar manner after spending much of the past few years with various injuries, including her wrists, ankles and back.

The Briton was set to face American Robin Montgomery in the first round of the ASB Classic on Tuesday but was forced to withdraw due to back pain that has hindered her off-season preparations.

"Tried my best to be ready," Raducanu said. "I love Auckland and the fans here, but unfortunately I picked up a back niggle and won't be ready in time."

Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Auckland Open. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images for ITF

Raducanu is still set to travel to Melbourne to continue her preparations for the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 12. She will not be seeded for the tournament.

The former U.S. Open winner has hired fitness coach Yutaka Nakamura in hopes to regain full fitness in the 2025 season.

"I just needed a more tailored approach and I needed someone more dedicated to me alone as an individual and I'm looking forward to what comes with this," Raducanu said earlier this month.

"It definitely adds another dimension to the way me and [coach] Nick [Cavaday] work."