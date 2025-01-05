Open Extended Reactions

The United States lifted its second United Cup mixed team tournament title in three years Sunday after beating Poland 2-0, with Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz both winning their singles matches.

The top seed in the $10 million tournament that began with 18 nations clinched the trophy when Fritz defeated Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (4) after Gauff outclassed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-4 in Sydney.

The Americans also won the 2023 title in the inaugural edition of the tournament, which serves as a tune-up event for the Australian Open.

With the second singles contest locked at one set apiece, Fritz raised his level at 3-3 in the tiebreak of the decider to see off Hurkacz and spark huge celebrations.

Coco Gauff went undefeated at the United Cup, winning all five of her matches at the event. "I have the belief that I'm one of the best players in the world," she said. "When I play good tennis, I'm hard to beat." Andy Cheung/Getty Images

Gauff earlier stepped up preparations for the Australian Open, the year's first major which begins next Sunday, with a second consecutive victory over world No. 2 Swiatek in a blockbuster showdown that gave fans at the Ken Rosewall Arena their money's worth.

Gauff, the world No. 3 who beat Swiatek en route to the WTA Finals title last season, squandered a 2-0 lead in the first set but battled back to gain the upper hand in the match as her opponent committed 19 unforced errors.

In another high-octane set that followed, Gauff recovered a break to level at 4-4 and went on to secure the win that ensured she ended her singles campaign at the tournament unbeaten.

"I have the belief that I'm one of the best players in the world. When I play good tennis, I'm hard to beat," said Gauff, who also beat Leylah Fernandez, Donna Vekic, Zhang Shuai and Karolina Muchova in the event. "Today I think I played some great tennis. I'm glad I was able to get a point for Team USA. It was tough today, I'm not going to lie."