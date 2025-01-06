Open Extended Reactions

Novak Djokovic revealed he still experiences trauma whenever he visits Melbourne, three years after he was deported for a breach of Australia's COVID-19 rules.

Djokovic wasn't allowed to defend his Australian Open title in 2022 because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was detained in a hotel for five days during a legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked on the eve of the tournament, which was won by Rafael Nadal.

While Djokovic won the Australian Open the following year, with COVID restrictions eased, he has admitted he still feels uneasy upon stepping foot in the country.

"The last couple of times I landed in Australia, to go through passport control and immigration -- I had a bit of trauma from three years ago," Djokovic told Melbourne's Herald Sun. "And some traces still stay there when I'm passing passport control, just checking out if someone from immigration zone is ­approaching.

"The person checking my passport -- are they going to take me, detain me again or let me go? I must admit I have that feeling."

Novak Djokovic is hoping for his 11th Australian Open title this year. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

He added: "I don't hold a grudge. I came right away the year after and I won. My parents and whole team were there and it was actually one of the most emotional wins I've ever had, considering all that I'd been through the year before."

The Australian Open starts on Jan. 12, and Djokovic holds the record for the most men's singles titles at the tournament (10).