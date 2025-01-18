Open Extended Reactions

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Emma Raducanu's Australian Open run came to an abrupt end on Saturday, with the Briton totally outclassed by world No. 2 Iga Swiatek at Rod Laver Arena.

In her first third-round appearance at Melbourne Park, Raducanu struggled to match the firepower of the five-time major winner and committed a plethora of unforced errors as Swiatek coasted to a dominant 6-1, 6-0 victory in one hour and 10 minutes.

"Today, the scoreline was obviously quite harsh," said Raducanu. "Credit to Iga, she played good tennis, but I think it was a little bit of her playing well and me not playing so well. That combination is probably not good and resulted in today."

Swiatek began the match in impressive fashion, winning the first six points and showcasing her trademark hustle and aggression.

Raducanu was able to fight back to hold her first service game, but it was one-way traffic from that point. Swiatek reeled off the next 11 games in quick time to secure her place in the fourth round and send an ominous warning to the rest of the draw.

Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, struggled with her serve throughout the contest. She landed only 58% of first serves, committed four double faults, and was called for a foot fault on three occasions.

The rallies also favoured Swiatek. Raducanu amassed an unforced error tally of 22 to just nine winners, a contrast to Swiatek's 24 winners and 12 unforced errors.

"If I'm not necessarily able to hold my service games or kind of dictate, I feel like it seeps into the rest of my game," said Raducanu. "On my second serves, how the point is structured from then on, and also in the return games ... you feel a lot more pressure."

Swiatek improves to 4-0, and a perfect 8-0 in sets, against Raducanu in her career.

She will face the winner of Eva Lys and Jaqueline Cristian on Monday for a place in the quarterfinals.